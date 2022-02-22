Colombia to host international conference on security in LAC

BOGOTA, Colombia (CMC) — Colombia will host the “XII Week of Citizen Security and Justice,” the largest regional event dedicated to security and justice issues in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The February 28 to March 3 event is being organised by the government of Colombia, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and several strategic partners, including the National Police of Colombia (PNC), Colombia's University of Los Andes and the United States' Rutgers University.

The event will be held under the theme “Police Transformation in Latin America and the Caribbean: Building the Police of the Future,” and the organisers said it will promote the exchange of experiences and best practices in the processes of police transformation and modernisation that countries in the region are implementing.

President Iván Duque Marquez will address the opening ceremony with the organisers indicating that the event will consist of four dialogues, two of which will be open to the public:

They said Technical Dialogue on Police Transformation, to take place on March 1, will allow for an exchange of technical and specialised knowledge on training and operation standards for police modernisation, while Technical Dialogue with Civil Society, on March 2, will provide an opportunity for experts in police reform and citizen security, the national and international academic community, and the private sector to discuss their contribution to police transformation processes.