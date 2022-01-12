Combo Boss back with 'part 2' as police try to locate her

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Social media is a buzz over a video making the rounds online showing Shanice 'Combo Boss' Wilson promoting a pre-Valentine's version of her now infamous 'combo party' in Ocho Rios, St Ann, despite the police trying, without success, to serve a summons on her.

The promoter has stated on her social media platforms including Tiktok and Instagram that the same $5,000 combination of sexual favours will be applied at the party, scheduled to begin at 2pm.

“Combo part 2 people… Me want every man check in and get them Valentine's present before Valentine's Day come. Me want everybody come check in and get them gift from early out,” Wilson said in the now viral Instagram video.

She added during a video in another post, “Babylon can't find me, me nuh laas” while advertising the sequel to her party alluding to reports that police were still looking for the promoter in order to serve summons for breaching the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) with her first 'combo party' which was held at a nightclub on the infamous 'Back Road' in Portmore, St Catherine on December 5 last year.

That party caught fire in the public imagination after a video surfaced of her inviting patrons to the event, advertising sex acts as part of an outrageous combo deal for $5,000.

With the island facing a surge in coronavirus cases, it is unclear whether the Government will allow for the resumption of entertainment events by February.