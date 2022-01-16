Come get your goats

Come get your goatsSunday, January 16, 2022
ST ANN, Jamaica — The police in this parish are urging residents who had their goats stolen recently, to see if they are among two now at the St Ann's Bay police station.
The goats were recovered Saturday night by cops who intercepted a vehicle on patrol in Marly, Windsor Heights, near Lime Hall. According to the police, two men — suspected goat thieves — ran from the vehicle when lawmen approached. The goats were found during a search of the vehicle.
"It is possible they ran for other reasons because we have information as to who one of them is. But if the goats were legal they would not run," Deputy Superintendent Kevin Francis told OBSERVER ONLINE.
The vehicle in which the men were travelling was seized and the police say they are following strong leads in the case.
- Donicka Robinson
