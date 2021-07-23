'Come mek we celebrate Independence online' — Grange

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, says Independence celebrations this year will be held under the theme, 'Jamaica 59: Come Mek We Celebrate Online'.

In a statement today, Grange said, “The restrictions of COVID-19 limit what we can do and limit our gatherings, but we can stay home and celebrate with our families and we can enjoy the offerings that are being produced by the JCDC and my Ministry to ensure that we all can still celebrate while we keep safe.”

The minister said the official celebratory period will last approximately 10 days and climax with 'A Jamaica Independence Story' — a made for television event — on Friday, August 6.

Jamaica 59 celebrations will also include “our Festival Queen finals, our Fine Arts Finals, the Governor-General will host an evening of fine entertainment offerings, and a number of activities,” said Minister Grange.

Emancipation will also be celebrated in a special virtual ceremony on July 31.

The ministry said all events are being broadcast on national television or online to allow the public to participate from the safety and comfort of their homes.

Grange urged Jamaicans at home and abroad to join the celebrations and decorate their spaces.

“Put your flag outside your door. Put it in your yard. Decorate your building. Decorate your store front. Use the Jamaican colours and just create that Spirit of Independence, especially since we can't go out there and have fun and celebrate in large gatherings. So I'm saying to all of you out there: be bold with the black, green and gold,” she said.

The Jamaica Festival Schedule of Activities follows:

Jamaica Gospel Star Semi-Final – Sunday, July 25 at 6:00 pm on CVM TV

National Emancipation and Independence Church Service – Sunday, August 1 at 9:00 am on TVJ

Miss Jamaica Festival Queen Grand Coronation – Sunday, August 1, at 4:00 pm on TVJ

Jamaica Gospel Star Final – Sunday, August 1, at 6:00 pm on CVM TV

An Evening at King's House – Thursday, August 5, at 6:00 pm on PBCJ

National Independence Flag Raising Ceremony – Friday, August 6, at 9:00 am on PBCJ

A Jamaica Independence Story – Friday, August 6 at 5:00 pm on TVJ

Independence Online Party – Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7, at 9:00 pm on TVJ