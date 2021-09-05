Commentator wants PM, Opposition Leader and their wives to promote vaccine together

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Public affairs commentator Kevin O'Brien Chang is suggesting that a powerful message would be sent if Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding, along with their wives, appear together to encourage Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The suggestion in a tweet on Saturday followed an earlier tweet by the General Secretary of the People's National Party, Dr Dayton Campbell.

In his tweet, Campbell revealed that he, along with Golding met on Friday with Holness and Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang to discuss vaccination and other matters.

“We remain open to sharing our ideas with the government as to how we can have some changes to make things better for the people of our beloved country,” Campbell said.

In an earlier tweet, the Opposition leader revealed that he had met with the prime minister to discuss the COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the country.

For his part, O'Brien Chang wants more than a private meeting.

“So why don't prime minister and Opposition leader along with their wives do a joint video urging all Jamaicans to be vaccinated?” the well-known businessman tweeted.

O'Brien Chang suggested further that the airwaves and social media be flooded with the video.

“What more powerful message could there be of national unity in the fight against COVID?” O'Brien Chang asked.

An increasing number of prominent individuals and influential organisations have been urging Jamaicans to get vaccinated to develop a line of defence against the coronavirus, in particular the more contagious Delta variant.

The country has been in the grips of an unrelenting third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-July which has seen a surge in infections, hospitalisations and deaths.

As of Saturday, September 4, Jamaica had recorded 71,344 cases of COVID-19 and 1,619 deaths. More than 350 of those deaths came in the month of August.