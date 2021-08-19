Commerce Ministry in support of front of packaging labelling

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce (MIIC) says it is in full support of the introduction of front of package labelling (FOPL) in Jamaica.

In a statement today, the ministry said it recognises the negative effects of non communicable diseases (NCDs) on the health of the Jamaican population, the importance of diet and lifestyle changes in combatting NCDs and the role that FOPL can play in better consumer choice in relation to food purchase and consumption.

The ministry also contended that it is necessary to ensure the balance of health concerns and realities related to food consumption with the need to allow for trade to be conducted freely especially with major trading partners to ensure competitiveness, the best prices for consumers and to reduce the complexities in trade.

The current debate relates to the use of the High-In “Octagon Model”, a model in effect in Chile and other countries in Central and South America as the single front of package labelling option in the Caribbean Community (Caricom) standard, currently being developed by the Caricom Regional Organization for Standards and Quality (CROSQ).

The ministry said its position has been that other front of package labelling models should also be included in the Caricom standard.

This, it said, is based on the fact that Jamaica's primary trading partners (USA, CAN and UK) utilise other front of package labelling models such as the Multiple Traffic Light System, Facts Up Front System and GDA Colour Coded Model, and the choice of models has implications for the business community, and particularly manufacturers and importers and ultimately the products and cost of products available to the Jamaican consumers.

According to the ministry, the front of package labelling standard agreed to be implemented in Jamaica must be fully supported by a robust public education and sensitisation programme to inform the general populace on the standard. It noted that the timing of the introduction of the FOPL requirements is also critical.

“The economy remains fragile as the country seeks to recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. We therefore need to ensure that we do not disrupt any economic stability and gains which may be emerging. The MIIC believes that ultimately the country must agree on front of package labelling that is suitable for Jamaica and is both effective in building consumer awareness and in helping consumers to make healthier food choices while also balancing contending priorities,” the ministry said, adding that it is committed to working with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.