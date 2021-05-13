Commercial sea cucumber fishery to start September 1

Commercial sea cucumber fishery to start September 1Thursday, May 13, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica will be opening a limited entry commercial fishery for sea cucumbers effective September 1, 2021.
This announcement was made by Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green, during his sectoral presentation in Parliament yesterday (May 12) under the theme: 'The New Food Security, Agribusiness Development, Climate- Smart Technologies, Export Expansion (FACE) of Food.'
“It is anticipated that Jamaica can sustainably produce more than 30 tonnes of wet weight per year for this species with some US$30 million export earning potential,” Green said.
The establishment of the new fishery, he said, was made based on the results of an assessment on the status of the sea cucumber fish population that was conducted by the National Fisheries Authority (NFA).
Noting that there was a large demand for sea cucumber products, particularly in the East Asian market, Green said that over the last decade prices have increased exponentially, with one kilogramme of dried sea cucumber fetching up to US$385.
The minister also noted the demand for other species such as tuna, glass eel, crabs, seaweed and oyster and said the National Fisheries Authority is undertaking a programme of work to prepare fishers for fishing for pelagic species. It will also include structured development in the management and sustainable exploitation of these species.
Jamaica, which is currently at observer status, is also actively engaged in becoming a member of the International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna (ICCAT) in order to be able to fish for the highly restricted tuna species for local consumption as well as for export.
Other initiatives announced for the fisheries sector include the development of a national assessment programme by the NFA as well as the introduction of regulations to govern and restrict the use of beach seines and trawl nets.
The surveys, he said, will include reef fish surveys inclusive of parrot fish. Data from these surveys will facilitate the implementation of an ecosystem-based approach to the sustainable management of those fisheries.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy