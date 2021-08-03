Common-law wife charged with the shooting death of security guard

Common-law wife charged with the shooting death of security guardTuesday, August 03, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Twenty-five-year-old Khrisawnia McIntosh has been charged with the murder of Orlando Webb, the 46-year-old security guard who was shot dead at his home in Brittonville, St Ann on Wednesday, July 28.
The police report that shortly after 6:00 am, residents heard explosions and alerted them. On their arrival, Webb was found inside his bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
McIntosh was taken into custody and subsequently charged after an interview, conducted in the presence of her attorney.
