Community barber gunned down on Red Hills Road

Community barber gunned down on Red Hills RoadSunday, December 12, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A man was gunned down on Red Hills Road on Sunday.
Reports from residents are that some time after 4:00 pm the man was walking in his community when he was approached by men on motorbikes who opened fire on him.
Residents say the deceased was a barber in the community who operated out of a popular shop in the area.
Police are still on the scene of the incident.
Denieca Brown
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy