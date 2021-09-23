Company fined $800,000 for falsely collecting GCT

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) through its Intelligence, Investigation and Enforcement Unit (IIEU) and its Legal Division has prosecuted Kaizen Technologies Limited for breaching section 56 (5) of the General Consumption Tax (GCT) Act, a release stated.

The GCT Act states, “a person, not being a registered taxpayer, who collects tax commits an offence and is liable on summary conviction in a Parish Court, to a fine not exceeding five million dollars or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding twelve months or to both such fine and imprisonment”.

The release disclosed that the Tax Authority's Legal Counsel led evidence that for the period October 2020 and November 2020, the company Kaizen Technologies Limited collected general consumption taxes without being a registered taxpayer for GCT.

“The company plead guilty to the two offences and was sentenced to a fine of $400,000 or three months on each of the two counts on July 19, 2021, in the Sutton Street Court. The fines were subsequently paid,” the release said.

Taxpayers are being reminded that breaches of the General Consumption Tax Act and failure to report income, profits or gains as defined within the Income Tax Act, will result in enforcement action by TAJ utilising the applicable provisions under the law.

“TAJ will continue to improve trust and fairness within the system and to this end, we seek your support. Customers may obtain further information on the tax law and any other tax-related matter by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357), nearest Tax Office or visiting our website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm,” the statement said.