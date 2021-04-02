Completion of pipeline repairs in St Ann today — NWC

Completion of pipeline repairs in St Ann today — NWCFriday, April 02, 2021
|
ST ANN, Jamaica — Repair to the damaged pipeline that affected customers in Exchange and surrounding areas in St Ann is scheduled to be completed this afternoon (Friday, April 2), the National Water Commission (NWC) has assured.
The completion of repairs that will facilitate the restoration of water supply to the communities is scheduled for 2:00 pm today, the NWC said in statement.
Customers supplied by this pipeline — in Exchange, White River, Bonham Spring, Lancewood, Marvin's Park and environs — have been affected since Thursday, April 1.
The NWC, in apologising for the disruption in water supply, said that its team undertook major emergency repairs that required concrete works to secure a replacement pipeline.
