Concacaf, FIFA confirm schedule for final round of World Cup qualifiers

MIAMI, Florida – Concacaf and FIFA have confirmed the schedule for the region's World Cup Qualifying matches taking place during the FIFA Match Window of November 2021.

For the final round of Concacaf's qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, eight national teams are playing each other home and away. The qualifiers kicked off in September and will resume play next week, during the FIFA Match Window of October.

The last three rounds of the region's World Cup Qualifying will take place during the FIFA Match Windows of November 2021, and January and March 2022.

At the end of qualifying, the top three finishing teams will guarantee their participation in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The fourth-placed team will advance to a FIFA intercontinental playoff, scheduled to be played in June 2022.

Jamaica is set to take on the USA in the first set of matches on October 7 in Austin, Texas