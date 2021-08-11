Conch closed season in effect - Green

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Floyd Green is advising the public that the conch closed season began on August 1 and remains in effect until February 28, next year.

During this time, it is illegal to catch, sell or process any conch meat.

"The period commencing on the 1st day of August, 2021, and ending on the 28th day of February, 2022, is declared to be a close season for the species of the Conch, Genus Strombos," a section of the ministerial order in the Jamaica Gazette Supplement, which was tweeted by Green on Tuesday, said.

Against that background, the minister called on the public to support the order aimed towards replenishing the island's conch stock.

"PLEASE NOTE! Conch Season is closed. We ask that you support the replenishment of our conch stock by refusing to buy or consume conch during this time and by reporting those who are selling or fishing conch to the police or the National Fisheries Authority," Green tweeted on Tuesday.