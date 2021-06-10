Concussion puts Bonner out of opening Test, replaced by Powell

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out of the opening Test against South Africa with a concussion.

The right-hander was struck on the helmet by fast bowler Anrich Nortje off the first ball he faced in the morning's 12th over but carried on with his innings after undergoing the mandatory on-field check by West Indies physio Denis Byam.

South Africa unsuccessfully appealed for a catch after the ball rebounded off the helmet to the short leg fielder.

Bonner lasted another 31 deliveries before nicking an away-swinger from seamer Kagiso Rabada, to fall to a catch at the wicket at 45 for three, in the third over before lunch.

Following his dismissal, the Jamaican was examined by a member of Cricket West Indies' medical panel, leading to the diagnosis of a concussion.

Under new International Cricket Council protocols, Bonner has been replaced in the West Indies side by left-hander Kieran Powell, who was recalled to the 13-man squad for the first time in 2-1/2 years.

It is the second time in recent years West Indies have been forced to employ a concussion replacement.

Two years ago, current vice-captain Jermaine Blackwood was brought in on the fourth day after Darren Bravo was struck by India pacer Jasprit Bumrah while batting late on day three of the second Test in Jamaica.

West Indies on Thursday made a wretched start to the opening Test against the Proteas, dismissed for 97 – their lowest ever total against South Africa.