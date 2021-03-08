Constable, ex-corporal freed of murder

Constable, ex-corporal freed of murderMonday, March 08, 2021
KINGSTON, Jamaica — A policeman and his former colleague, who were charged with murder in relation to a fatal shooting during the course of their duties nine years ago, were freed in court today.
They are Joel Waite, who was at the time a constable, and Germaine Parchment, a former corporal.
The two were charged following the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Chadwick Clarke during a police operation on June 28, 2011.
The Crown, relying on the statements from the witnesses, conceded that they would be unable to mount a successful prosecution against the policemen due to significant gaps in the statements of witnesses and the continued failure of the alleged eyewitness in the matter to show up to court.
The Director of Public Prosecutions ruled that both men be charged in May 2019.
Parchment, who at the time had resigned from the police force and resided in the United States of America for a number of years, returned to Jamaica after learning of the ruling.
The former policemen maintained that they acted in self-defence and an illegal firearm was also recovered from the scene of the operation.
Parchment was represented by Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell, and Waite was represented by John Jacobs.
