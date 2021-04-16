Constable freed of multimillion Hellshire robbery of returning residents

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Constable Ralston Parchment was today freed of charges connected to the February 20, 2019 multimillion dollar Hellshire robbery of two retired returning residents after a successful no case submission was made by his Attorneys-at-Law, Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell.

Constable Parchment was in February 2019 charged along with another Constable, Reneque Pearson for the offences of Robbery with Aggravation, Illegal Possession Firearm, and Common Law Assault following investigations by MOCA detectives.

The charges stemmed from allegations that on February 17, 2019, the complainants', house was broken into and several items were stolen, including money. The matter was reported and the police were called in to investigate.

On February 20, 2019 four men dressed as police officers and who reportedly identified themselves as police officers, went to the home of the complainants brandishing handguns, and proceeded to rob them of jewelry and other items valued over $13 million.

Constables Parchment and Pearson were later placed on identification parades, where they were positively identified by the complainants.

In their submissions, Attorneys-at-Law, Peter Champagnie QC and Samoi Campbell argued that the identification evidence was weak as Mr. Parchment was not pointed out at the identification parade by one of the witnesses and the witness that pointed him out said that he “looked like” one of the perpetrators.

A no case submission was also made for Constable Pearson by Valerie Neita Robertson QC, the judge is to hear arguments in response from the Crown and make a determination on May 6, 2021.

Alicia Willis