Constant Spring Police find firearm in gully

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — The Constant Spring Police is reporting that they recovered a 40 calibre Smith and Wesson pistol and eleven 40 calibre rounds of ammunition in a gully during an operation yesterday, Monday, July 1 in St Andrew.

According to the constabulary's Corporate Communication Unit, lawmen, during the operation about 3:45 pm, saw a group of men flee a house and head towards a gully.

The firearm was later found in the gully after the area was thoroughly searched.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.