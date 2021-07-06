Constant Spring tax office experience restoration delays due to Elsa

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says the St Andrew Revenue Service Centre located in Constant Spring will continue to offer limited, non-cash services due to restoration activities being delayed as a result of the passage of Tropical Storm Elsa.

Operations at the facility, which was damaged by fire last month, will continue to take place from the lobby area, accommodating only transactions of credit cards, debit cards or cheques, TAJ said Tuesday.

The statement added that interim customer service activities that were disrupted on Monday will resume on Tuesday with the re-installment of an air-conditioned tent, pulled downed as a precaution ahead of the storm.

The branch will therefore only offer the following services while restoration continues:

- Payment of Driver’s License renewal and examination fees

- Payment of Police Record Fee

- Payment and query of Property Tax

- Pick-up of renewed Driver’s Licence and Drop-off of Driver’s Licence Renewal applications

- Sign out of Motor Vehicle Titles for Transfers

- Pick-up of Motor Vehicle Title, by arrangements or appointments only

The public is reminded that the location will not be able to offer Motor Vehicle Registration at this time.

TAJ has also advised that efforts will be redoubled to restore the use of the banking hall and upper floors, which were impacted by smoke and soot from the recent fire.

While the restoration work continues, customers are encouraged to use the alternate electronic options available at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.

The statement went on to advise that taxpayers may visit the Downtown or Cross Roads locations for face-to-face transactions and services during this restoration period.