Construction of new Westmoreland divisional headquarters to start this year

Construction of new Westmoreland divisional headquarters to start this yearSaturday, February 19, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Construction of the new Westmoreland police divisional headquarters is slated to commence in the 2022/23 financial year.
A sum of $700 million has been allocated in the 2022/23 Estimates of Expenditure, now before the House of Representatives.
For the upcoming fiscal year, it is anticipated that 50 per cent of construction activities will be completed.
The project, which is being implemented by the Ministry of National Security, is being financed from the Consolidated Fund. It is projected for completion in March 2024.
Construction of the new divisional headquarters in Westmoreland forms part of the Government's efforts to provide improved facilities for the police.
