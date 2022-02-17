Construction worker gunned down in Mountain View

ST ANDREW, Jamaica — A 21-year-old construction worker was chased and shot dead by gunmen in the Mountain View area of St Andrew on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ricardo Taylor.

Reports are that while Taylor and a colleague carried out work at a construction site in the area, they were pounced on by armed hoodlums.

Further reports are that Taylor ran upon seeing the men but was chased. He was later shot several times before his attackers fled from the area.

The police were summoned and the wounded man was assisted to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.