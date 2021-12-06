Construction worker held with two firearms

KINGSTON, Jamaica— A construction worker from Kingston was arrested on Sunday after two firearms were discovered in his waistband.

Reports are that about 5:30 p, ma team was on patrol in the Ackee Walk community of St Andrew, when they observed a man, identified as Nicholas Young Monroe, running into a yard.

The team reportedly chased Monroe and accosted him.

The police said he was told to put up his hand and when he complied a silver firearm fell from his waistband.

He was searched and a black Taurus 9mm pistol was also recovered from the front of his waistband.

The police said the firearms were a silver Beretta 9mm pistol serial with a magazine loaded with 14 live 9mm cartridges and 1 live 9mm round in the breech and a black Taurus 9mm pistol serial with a magazine loaded with 16 live 9mm cartridges and 1 live round in the breech.