Construction worker held with two firearms

Construction worker held with two firearmsMonday, December 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— A construction worker from Kingston was arrested on Sunday after two firearms were discovered in his waistband.
Reports are that about 5:30 p, ma team was on patrol in the Ackee Walk community of St Andrew, when they observed a man, identified as Nicholas Young Monroe, running into a yard.
The team reportedly chased Monroe and accosted him.
The police said he was told to put up his hand and when he complied a silver firearm fell from his waistband.
He was searched and a black Taurus 9mm pistol was also recovered from the front of his waistband.
The police said the firearms were a silver Beretta 9mm pistol serial with a magazine loaded with 14 live 9mm cartridges and 1 live 9mm round in the breech and a black Taurus 9mm pistol serial with a magazine loaded with 16 live 9mm cartridges and 1 live round in the breech.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy