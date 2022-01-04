Construction worker murdered in south Manchester

Construction worker murdered in south ManchesterTuesday, January 04, 2022
MANCHESTER, Jamaica — Police say a 50-year-old construction worker was shot and killed by robbers at a bar in Prospect, south Manchester close to the St Elizabeth border, late Monday.
The deceased has been identified by the police as Romel Hamm of Prospect.
The Constabulary Communications Unit (CCU) told the OBSERVER ONLINE by telephone that at about 8:30 pm on Monday, two men entered a bar and fired shots hitting Hamm.
He was subsequently robbed.
According to residents, just before Hamm's murder, the robbers had held up and stolen a minibus from a transport operator who was playing dominoes with friends at another location close by.
Garfield Myers
