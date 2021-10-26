Consumption taxes for September due Friday

KINGSTON, Jamaica---The Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is reminding business persons that Consumption Taxes for September are due on Friday, October 29.

These include General Consumption Tax (GCT), Special Consumption Tax (SCT), Telephone Call Tax (TCT) and Guest Accommodation Room Tax (GART).

This is in keeping with the requirement for taxpayers to make their monthly Consumption Tax Returns and payments on the last working day of the month, after the end of the taxable period.

Consumption taxes filed and paid after the last working day of the month, will therefore be considered late and the necessary penalties and interest charges will be applied.

Taxpayers are reminded that they have several online payment options via www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, using a valid credit card or other payment products with credit card features, such as a Visa debit card.

Scotiabank customers are also able to use Scotiabank's electronic funds transfer via the TAJ's website, which allows users to make payment from their bank account, directly to TAJ's bank account up to a maximum of JMD $99.9 million. Customers from the National Commercial Bank will also be able to use their online platform by adding TAJ as a payee.

TAJ has also sought to remind business persons that they can still get support to file GCT Returns online, as well as guidance to use any of the alternate payment channels, through its Customer Care Centre or by visiting the “How To” tab on the TAJ website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.