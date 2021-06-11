Continue to observe COVID protocols after vaccination, Fray urges

ST JAMES, Jamaica — Dr Delroy Fray, clinical coordinator at the Cornwall Regional Hospital (CRH) in Montego Bay, is imploring individuals to continue observing COVID-19 protocols, even after they have received their second dose of the vaccine.

“The recommendation is even though you get your two vaccines you must still take all the necessary precautions. There is no question...you can't let up,” Dr Fray stressed.

Last month, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear face masks in most places.

But Dr Fray was quick to point out that the position of Jamaica and the World Health Organization (WHO) is for fully vaccinated individuals to continue observance of the established protocols.

"That's not only the Ministry of Health position, it's the World Health [Organization] position, although I know that in some places in the US… but we are not following their principle. We are encouraging people, even if they get their two vaccines and two weeks have passed, you should still carry out all the precautions- wear your masks, minimise overcrowding, sanitise your hands the same way," the CRH clinical coordinator urged.

He argued that the continued observation of the protocols is still very important to protect against any mutant strains that might come in.

Regional Medical Epidemiologist at the Western Regional Health Authority, Dr Maung Aung, explained that it is important for fully vaccinated individuals to continue adhering to the COVID protocols as they can still be infected.

"Now that you have been vaccinated as soon as the virus comes in, your body quickly takes over and fights against the virus. So, you are still going to get if you are still exposed to infected persons and you are not using protection like mask wearing and hand washing...if you don't do that you still are going to get it, but if you are already vaccinated, your body knows and your body fights against it so you are not going to end up in the hospitals with serious form of illness," he explained.

Horace Hines