Contract killing of three women foiled as district constable nabbed - police

Police say a series of intelligence-led operations in St Andrew on Thursday foiled the contract killing of three women from the western end of the island and led to the arrest of a district constable and six others including a female teacher.

Cops believe that the 28-year-old district constable was heading to western Jamaica to carry out the hit worth $400, 000, when the motor vehicle he was travelling in was intercepted.

Police apparel, along with American tactical hybrid rifle and at least three handguns and multiple rounds of ammunition and firearm magazines were seized during the operations, detectives said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Fitz Bailey, who heads the crime portfolio in the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) made the revelations Friday morning during a press conference at the offices of the Counter Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) Branch in St Andrew.

According to Bailey, the police operations were conducted between 8:30am and 9:00pm on Thursday.

He said cops launched the first operation at a Brickell Terrace address in Charlton, Kingston 8 where they searched the premises and found one American tactical hybrid rifle along with 30 (5.56) calibre rounds. Lawmen also found three red and black police cloth vests bearing police regulation number, one police uniform shirt, two police uniform pants, one ballistic vest bearing a police registration number, four motor license plates and two pairs of handcuffs. Three Glock 17 magazines, one glock 19 magazine, one plastic M16 magazine, 18 (.38) spent casings, three outside gun holsters and one inside gun holster and firearm cleaning kit were also found.

The police continued their investigations and based on intelligence received, a red Toyota Yaris motor car was intercepted on Washington Boulevard where the district constable assigned to the Technical Services Division of the JCF along with two other men were arrested.

"(The district constable) was found with an illegal Glock 26 pistol, loaded with eleven 9mm rounds. The motor car was seized and all three persons arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm," Bailey said.

According to Bailey, several other operational activities took place during the course of the day and a man of a Wordsworth Avenue address in Kingston 20 was held and a Glock 17 containing 17 (9mm) rounds found.

He said cops went to another address in Kingston 20 where they held another man with 34 (5.56) cartridges and six 9mm cartridges along with police forage caps that were found at the premises.