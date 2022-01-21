Contractor stabbed to death in Steer Town, suspect in custody

ST ANN, Jamaica — Steer Town in St Ann was the scene of a heated altercation between two men on Thursday, resulting in one of them being fatally stabbed.

Dead is 42-year-old contractor Rohan Wilson, from Steer Town.

It was reported that Wilson and another man were involved in an argument that later developed into a physical confrontation about 6:30 pm.

During the feud, Wilson was allegedly stabbed in the neck by the man who later fled the scene.

The wounded man was assisted to the hospital where he died.

A manhunt was subsequently launched by the police for the culprit who was apprehended sometime later in Ocho Rios.

The suspect remains in custody, pending a question and answer session with the police in the presence of an attorney.