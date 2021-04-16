Cop, boat captain in custody as Narcotics Police make major drug bust

KINGSTON, Jamaica – The Narcotics Police made two major drug busts in the Corporate Area and St Catherine within the last 24 hours.

In the first incident, about 9:00 pm on Wednesday, detectives from the Narcotics Division and the St Catherine South Police conducted a targeted operation in the Portmore Fishing Village along Dyke Road. The operation was aimed at targeting people involved in the guns for drugs trade between Jamaica and Haiti, the police said.

During the operation the lawmen seized a 9mm pistol, a .380 pistol, eleven 9mm cartridges, two .380 cartridges, approximately five kilos of cocaine, US$6,400, a 32ft boat, a Toyota Probox motorcar, and a Nissan Caravan. Two men were taken into custody – a boat captain and a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

Their names are being withheld pending further investigations.

The cocaine has an estimated street value of US$250,000.

Detectives are also investigating the circumstances surrounding the seizure of approximately 55 kilograms of cocaine at the west terminal of the Kingston Freeport Terminal yesterday morning.

Reports are that during a joint operation by the Narcotics Police and the Jamaica Customs Agency, a 40 foot container was searched and two duffel bags each containing 25 parcels of cocaine weighing approximately 55kgs were found.

The drugs have an estimated a street value of approximately two million United States dollars.