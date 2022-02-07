Cops, prisoners injured in brawl at Supreme Court

Two policemen and two prisoners were injured during a brawl at the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston, on Monday afternoon.



OBSERVER ONLINE understands that the incident occurred while prisoners were being loaded in a police vehicle to go back to their respective detention centres.



Commanding Officer for the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Beresford Williams, confirmed the incident, saying it occurred about 5 pm.



Superintendent Williams was unable to say the extent of the injuries of the policemen and the prisoners.



Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), Hamish Campbell, said he was not aware of the incident.



He however noted that INDECOM would not get involved unless a report was made to the commission.

-David Dunkley