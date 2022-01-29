Cop among four shot by gunmen on motorcycles in Duhaney Park

ST ANDREW, Jamaica – A policeman was among four people shot and injured Friday evening on Sherlock Crescent in Duhaney Park, St Andrew.

The other injured persons comprised two men and a woman.

Head of the St Andrew South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Kirk Rickets, in confirming the incident, said all four persons have been admitted to hospital.

Ricketts said it is reported that men on motorcycles drove up on a group of people and opened fire before fleeing.

It was subsequently discovered that the four were shot and they were taken to hospital.

The SSP said initial investigations have so far revealed that one of the persons in the group was the intended target of the gunmen.

- David Dunkley