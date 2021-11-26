Cop charged after allegedly knocking out man's tooth at Mocho bar

CLARENDON, Jamaica – A detective constable has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm after he allegedly hit a man during a search at a bar seven years ago.

Constable Omar Davy appeared before the Clarendon Parish Court in May Pen by way of a summons on Thursday to answer to the charge.

According to a statement from the Independent Commissions of Investigations (INDECOM), the complainant was reportedly questioned and searched by Davy at a bar in Mocho, Clarendon on March 24, 2014.

It is alleged that the complainant was subsequently hit, causing his upper incisor tooth to be dislodged.

Medical attention was sought by the man for the injuries he sustained.

The Office of the Director of the Director of Public Prosecutions later ruled that Davy should be charged.

Parish Judge Dale Staple on Thursday referred the matter to the Restorative Justice Centre for mediation, to which all the parties agreed.

The case is to be mentioned on January 31 of next year.