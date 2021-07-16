Cop charged for killing mentally ill man offered bail

Cop charged for killing mentally ill man offered bailFriday, July 16, 2021
ST MARY, Jamaica — A police constable who is implicated in the shooting death of a mentally ill man in Port Maria, St Mary in 2019, was offered $300,000 bail on Thursday.
Constable Jeffory Graham was arrested and charged with murder in relation to the fatal shooting of Everton Moore.
According to the the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM), on September 12, 2019, police officers were sent on an assignment in Port Maria, St Mary, where a naked man — later identified as Moore — was causing damage to property.
Moore, who was allegedly of unsound mind, was shot during an attempt to restrain him, INDECOM stated in a release.
The probe by INDECOM concluded that "there was excessive use of force by the police officer" during the altercation.
Consequently, Graham was charged following a ruling by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.
He appeared before the St Mary Parish Court on Thursday, where he was granted bail in the sum of $300,000, with two sureties.
The accused lawman is to return to court on August 5.
