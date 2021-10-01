Cop charged with assault after beating colleague with baton

Cop charged with assault after beating colleague with batonFriday, October 01, 2021
ST MARY, Jamaica — A St Mary policeman has been charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm in relation to the alleged beating of another police officer with a baton during a stop and search incident two years ago.
The incident occurred in Brainerd, St Mary on June 24, 2019.
Constable Michael Garricks appeared before the St Mary Parish Court on Thursday by way of a summons to answer to the charge.
According to a statement from the Independent Commission of Investigations (Indecom), the complainant was reportedly “struck several times with a baton by the officer following his refusal to be searched in circumstances alleged as a stop and search incident."
A probe was subsequently launched by the commission.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions later ruled that Garricks should be charged.
The case has been set for mention on October 21, 2021.
