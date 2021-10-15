Cop charged with breaching INDECOM Act after allegedly making false statement

Cop charged with breaching INDECOM Act after allegedly making false statementFriday, October 15, 2021
|
WESTMORELAND, Jamaica— Police Constable, Michael Shakes, has been charged with breaching Section 33 of the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) Act, after making a false statement in relation to a shooting at an accident scene in Westmoreland seven years ago.
Shakes appeared in the St Ann Parish Court on Tuesday by way of a summons to answer the charge.
According to a statement from INDECOM, in January 2015, police officers were conducting spot checks along the Spring Garden main road in Westmoreland, when a man who was "approaching the area on a motorcycle, turned around and proceeded in the other direction".
The motorcyclist eventually crashed, INDECOM stated, adding that "Officers at the scene fired" in his direction.
During a subsequent investigation launched by INDECOM into the incident, Shakes denied discharging his firearm at the scene.
"Forensic evidence contradicted Constable Shakes’ account and confirmed that recovered cartridge casings from the scene were fired from a firearm issued to him," INDECOM reported.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions later ruled that the constable should be charged for wilfully making a false statement to mislead the Commission.
The case has been set for mention on November 2, 2021.
