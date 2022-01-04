Cop 'daggers' woman on police car: Inspectorate of Constabulary probing viral video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A video of a policeman on duty 'daggering' a woman on a police service vehicle, has gone viral on social media garnering mixed reactions.

The video was reportedly shot by a resident from the Kingston Western Division, where the policeman is believed to be stationed. It was reportedly taken recently when the cops visited what seemed to be a small gathering where music was being played. The footage shows two policemen alighting from the service vehicle. A woman then proceeded to stand in front of the lawman on the left side of the car and began dancing on him.

As she raised one leg and placed it on his shoulder, the officer is videoed engaging her in a dance. At one point, the video shows the policeman, leaning her up against the service vehicle as he continued the 'daggering' much to the delight of curious onlookers who laughed and cheered him on.



“Him a eediat, how can you be in uniform, working, and be doing that?” one man commented on the now viral footage. “Him no have no sense!”



Another user was adamant that the police force had gone to the dogs and questioned if this is what policing had come to in Jamaica. “He could have easily walked away,” he suggested.

Still, there were others who, while admitting that the policeman could have acted more professionally, said they did not see anything wrong with what he did.

“He is building trust with the residents, them jus' a hold a vibe, nothing wrong with that,” said one man. Another viewer agreed with him. “That is one of the most effective forms of community policing,” he said, “from now any information him want him can get”.



In the meantime, the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the communication arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, confirmed that the police high command has seen the video and says they are awaiting instruction from the Inspectorate of the Constabulary as to how to proceed with possible disciplinary action.