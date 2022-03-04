Cop fined for 'daggering' woman on police car

KINGSTON, Jamaica – A policeman who was seen on video 'daggering' a woman on a police car has been fined several days' pay.

The fine was imposed on him after he appeared in the Orderly Room, a police disciplinary hearing procedure, and was found guilty. His colleague, who was present during the dancing, had the matter against him dropped.

“He got convicted and paid some days' pay,” Senior Superintendent Michael Phipps, head of the Kingston Western Police Division, said of the daggering cop.

“We withdrew the charge against the other policeman.”

SSP Phipps told OBSERVER ONLINE that the disciplinary breach did not warrant a suspension, so the policeman is at work.

The cops were pointed out after the video went viral on social media, garnering mixed reactions.

The video was reportedly shot by a resident from the division. It was recorded when the cops visited what seemed to be a small gathering where music was playing.

The footage shows the two policemen alighting from the service vehicle. A woman then proceeded to stand in front of the lawman on the left side of the car and began dancing on him.

As she raised one leg and placed it on his shoulder, the officer is videoed engaging her in a dance.

At one point, the video shows the policeman, leaning her up against the service vehicle as he continued the 'daggering' much to the delight of curious onlookers who laughed and cheered him on.

Daggering is a form of Jamaican dance which involves a male gyrating his crotch area onto his female dance partner.