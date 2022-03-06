Cop killed, another wounded by gunmen in St Lucia

Cop killed, another wounded by gunmen in St LuciaSunday, March 06, 2022
|
CASTRIES, St Lucia — The St Lucia police have launched an investigation following an incident on Saturday in which an off duty member of the Royal St Lucia Police Force was shot and killed by gunmen.
The cop has since been identified as Nathan Timaitre. Another officer was injured during the incident.
According to police reports, the two police officers, who were off duty, were doing a cash escort for a business establishment when they were ambushed by four armed men.
Timaitre died on the spot while his partner was rushed to hospital in critical condition.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy