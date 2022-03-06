Cop killed, another wounded by gunmen in St Lucia

CASTRIES, St Lucia — The St Lucia police have launched an investigation following an incident on Saturday in which an off duty member of the Royal St Lucia Police Force was shot and killed by gunmen.

The cop has since been identified as Nathan Timaitre. Another officer was injured during the incident.

According to police reports, the two police officers, who were off duty, were doing a cash escort for a business establishment when they were ambushed by four armed men.

Timaitre died on the spot while his partner was rushed to hospital in critical condition.