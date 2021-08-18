Cop killed in Central Village

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – A police officer was shot and killed by unknown assailants in Central Village, St Catherine on Wednesday morning.

He has been identified as Corporal Delwin Jackson of a Glengoffe address in the parish.

The Constabulary Communication Unit confirmed the policeman's death, but was not able to immediately provide more details.

"We don't have any information to disseminate as yet," a CCU representative told Observer Online.

Reports are that Jackson had gone to purchase a motor car before he was killed.

More details to come.