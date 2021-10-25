VIDEO: Cop killed in crash with cult pastor identified

St CATHERINE, Jamaica – The police officer who died in Monday morning's three-vehicle collision along the Bog Walk bypass in St Catherine, which also claimed the life of controversial pastor Kevin Smith of the Pathways International Kingdom Restoration Ministries, has been identified.

The deceased cop is Constable Orlando Irons of the Montego Bay Fugitive Apprehension Team.

Two other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) are said to be in critical condition at a medical facility where they are undergoing treatment.

According to Detective Constable, Tameca Thomas, general secretary of the Jamaica Police Federation, Monday's fatal crash was an unfortunate situation that has now left the JCF in mourning. While expressing condolences to the loved ones of the deceased police officer, Thomas said it is always hard to lose a member of the JCF.

"It is never an easy situation or easy task for the rank and file cohort of the JCF to lose anyone of our members. We are grieving at this time and we just want to send sincere condolences to his family and colleagues in Area One (where it is believed Irons was stationed) and by extension the JCF," she said. "Information is sketchy at this time but based on details received, three vehicles were travelling into Kingston when the accident happened. The vehicle that Constable Irons was in overturned."

Police sources tell OBSERVER ONLINE that the accident happened around 9:30 am on Monday. Reports are that Smith was being taken to Kingston reportedly because of the behaviour of police personnel at the location where he was being held in Montego Bay.

Smith was detained two Sundays ago after police went to his church where human sacrifices were reportedly being held. A shoot-out reportedly occurred between police and some churchgoers. It is reported that at least one person's throat was slashed with a knife at the church. Smith was waiting to be charged.