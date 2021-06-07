Cop kills man he says attempted to rob him

Cop kills man he says attempted to rob himMonday, June 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) says it is probing Friday's death of 30-year-old Steven Brown, who was shot by an off-duty police officer on Irish Town Road, St Andrew on Friday.
The officer reported that about 2:45 pm, he was off-duty and travelling along the Irish Town Road when two men stepped into the roadway and demanded money and his vehicle. The officer said that at least one man was armed. He allegedly fired one shot from his service Glock pistol, drove off and reported the matter to the Gordon Town police.
The incident scene was subsequently processed, including the hands of the deceased, which were swabbed for gunshot residue. However, according to reports, no firearm was retrieved at the incident scene.
INDECOM further stated that the officer made an initial statement to investigators, and will be required to furnish a statement and attend the offices of INDECOM to be interviewed in relation to this incident.
The oversight body is urging those with information regarding this incident to contact INDECOM's head office at (876) 968-8875, (876) 968-1932 or send information via Whatsapp at 876-553-5555, to assist in the ongoing investigations.
