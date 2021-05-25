Cop shoots brother during domestic dispute; INDECOM investigating

Cop shoots brother during domestic dispute; INDECOM investigatingTuesday, May 25, 2021
CLARENDON, Jamaica — Detectives in Clarendon have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old man at his family residence on Toronto Road in Lionel Town, shortly after 8:00 yesterday morning.
Police reports are that the deceased, who has since been identified as unemployed Alrick Williams from Toronto Road, was involved in an ongoing domestic dispute with a relative over soap powder when his brother, who is a police officer, sought to intervene.
The police said Williams was asked by his brother to take his clothes and leave the premises when he attacked the officer, inflicting blows with a piece of iron pipe. He was shot in the abdomen as he tried to inflict more blows on the officer.
He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injury.
INDECOM is investigating.
