Cop who beat murder rap was allegedly a mole for Klansman gangsters

A police officer stationed at the Spanish Town Criminal Investigation Bureau (CIB), who had beaten a murder rap, allegedly kept the Klansman Gang abreast of the plans of the security forces in the St Catherine North Police Division and was the one to assure the gang that their leader would soon be released from prison as the police had no evidence and no witnesses from the Jones Avenue area.

“Any little ting him tell mi. Any little ting, so right there and then so. Him rate di hombre (Andre 'Blackman' Bryan, alleged Klansman leader) ting, mi a tell yuh. A him a tell mi seh dem ago let hombre, because dem nuh have nutten pon him. All yuh a see dem a seh people fi come give (evidence), people naw give, nuh baddy naw look, nobody at all,” Stephanie Christie, otherwise called Mumma, the sole female amongst the 33 alleged members of the gang now facing trial, was heard boasting during a phone call which was recorded and handed over to the police who were building a case against the group.

“From a pin to an anchor, cause him rate B (Andre 'Blackman' Bryan) like dat yu see it? So any little ting him kinda show wi wah gwaan and sitten. A him meck wi know even di new red car weh come out wid di 088 0990 0996 (plate),” she declared.

According to Christie, the cop, who was taken off front line duty following the murder, was a close friend of a member of the gang. That friend, she said, had died. She claimed that the lawman had even recorded a “rhythm” supposedly at a studio at Jones Avenue studio where the gang is headquartered.

The 33 accused are currently being tried before Chief Justice Bryan Sykes in the Home Circuit Division of the Supreme Court in downtown Kingston. The trial began last September.

-Alicia Dunkley Willis