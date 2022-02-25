Cope sets national men's weight throw record at ACC indoor championships

VIRGINIA, USA- Daniel Cope of Clemson University is the new national indoor record holder in the men's weight throw after he won the event at the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) indoor track and field championships at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia on Friday with 22.28m.

The former Petersfield High and Cloud County standout, broke the previous Jamaican record 21.60m set in 2016 by Cannigia Raynor, then of the University of Central Missouri at the Mule Relays.

The throw extended Cope's Clemson programme record for at least the third time this year and improved on his previous best 21.43m set earlier in the year.

Cope, who was named captain of the Jamaica team to the World Athletics Under-18 championships in Nairobi, Kenya in 2017, led from the first round and broke the national record in the fourth round when he threw 21.75m.

A personal best 22.12m from Virginia Tech's Alexios Prodanas saw him drop to second but he rallied with his massive effort in the fifth round to take the title.

