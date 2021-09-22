Copper theft leaves several without power in Hope Pastures

Copper theft leaves several without power in Hope PasturesWednesday, September 22, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica – The Jamaica Public Service (JPS) is reporting that several persons in the Hope Pastures community are now without power, as thieves, who were reportedly after copper wiring, broke into a substation serving the community.
In a release, JPS said the act of vandalism saw high voltage and other cables being cut, causing some residents in the community to be without power since Tuesday night.
The utility company is also reporting that service teams have been carrying out work in the area to repair the damage and restore power supply to affected customers as soon as possible.
The matter has also been reported to the police for further investigation.
JPS is appealing to would-be thieves to desist from tampering with the network, highlighting that several persons have been electrocuted in the past while attempting to steal copper wires.
