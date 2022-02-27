Cops appeal for blood for injured colleague

Cops appeal for blood for injured colleagueSunday, February 27, 2022
|
The Jamaica Police Federation is pleading for donations of blood for one of their colleagues, a detective constable, who was shot by gunmen while on duty.
OBSERVER ONLINE understands that constable Keron Reid is currently undergoing treatment at hospital after receiving gunshot wounds to his abdomen and side during an operation on Godley Lane, Gregory Park, St Catherine on Sunday.
According to reports, a police party was on mobile patrol in the area when they saw a group of men converged along Godley Road. The lawmen decided to approach the men on foot when one of the men opened gunfire in their direction.
The police returned fire. Reid was injured during the exchange.
He was rushed to the hospital where he is being treated.
Persons willing to donate blood are being asked to do so at the National Blood Bank or any blood receivable location islandwide, and send the receipt to info@jpf.gov.jm or Sergeant Lloyd Duncan, Welfare Director-JPF.
The police are investigating the shooting.
