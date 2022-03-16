Cops appeal for help in identifying child in sexually explicit video

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) says it's aware of a recent video that has been circulating on social media depicting a child in a sexually explicit manner and is appealing to the public to assist investigators in identifying the child or the parents.

Individuals with information should contact the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) immediately at (876) 926-4079, the police 119 number or the nearest police station, the JCF said.

In addition, the police are urging people to desist from producing and circulating videos of this nature, as it constitutes child pornography and is a serious offence under the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act.

Section 4 of the Child Pornography (Prevention) Act says that a person commits an offence who knowingly produces child pornography; distributes, imports or exports child pornography; distributes any advertisement likely to be understood as conveying that the advertiser or any other person produces, distributes, imports, or exports, any child pornography; or possesses any child pornography to distribute, import or export it.

A person who breaches this section of the Act is liable to up to 20 years imprisonment, and may also be fined.

“If you receive such content, unless you are sending it to the police, delete it immediately and desist from circulating videos and pictures of child pornography,” said Senior Superintendent of Police, Stephanie Lindsay, head of the force's Corporate Communications Unit. She warned that if an investigation is conducted and people are found in breach of the Act, they would be arrested and charged.