Cops appeal for info on murder of elderly couple, wounding of teen in St Ann

ST ANN, Jamaica — The police are continuing their appeal for information into Wednesday's triple shooting in Woodstock, Claremont in St Ann, which resulted in the deaths of an elderly couple and the wounding of a teenager.

The deceased are 68-year-old David Nembhard and his 61-year-old wife Thelma, both of Woodstock in the parish.

Police reports are that about 5:50 pm, the couple and the teen were at home when armed men gained entry into the dwelling. They opened gunfire, hitting all three occupants before escaping.

The three wounded persons were taken to the hospital where the Nembhards were pronounced dead.

The wounded teen was admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.