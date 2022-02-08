'Devil' charged for murder after nearly 10 years on the run

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— A wanted man who handed himself in to police last week after being wanted for almost 10 years, has been charged.

READ: Heat too hot for 'Devil' - Wanted man turns himself in to cops

Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police, says Damion 'Devil' Henry, who was on the run since 2013, is now charged with murder.



SSP Phillips said the accused, who is from Burke Road in Old Harbour, St Catherine, is charged in connection with the death of 20-year-old Travis Clahar, a student from Sacabo Pen in Old Harbour.



Police reported that on June 6, 2013, both men had an altercation on Burke Road in Old Harbour. During the dispute, a knife was used to stab Clahar in his neck.



The police said Henry fled the area and Clahar was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Since then, efforts to find Henry had proven futile until he turned himself in.



Henry was one of 10 men, listed as wanted by the police in Portmore, St Catherine, last month. The men are wanted for several crimes committed in the division, including murder, shooting, and illegal possession of firearms. The remaining nine men are still being sought.