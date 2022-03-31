Cops confiscate knives, scissors, edibles at St Catherine school

With three stabbing incidents taking place at high schools in the last two weeks, the Jamaica Constabulary Force has once again seized several weapons including knives, scissors and coconut drops infused with ganja at a high school in the St Catherine South Division.

The JCF said the search, which was carried out on Wednesday, was conducted under the violence interruption strategy to aid in the prevention of violent encounters in educational institutions.

Two students have been arrested and charged in connection with the marijuana find.

Wednesday's recovery comes on the heels of a stabbing incident at Petersfield High School in Westmoreland on Tuesday which left one female student nursing injuries and another in police custody.

In that incident, a female student allegedly removed a knife from her underwear and stabbed another female student during an altercation during the first session of school. The student was treated at hospital and released.

This followed a similar occurrence at William Knibb Memorial High school in Trelawny on March 21. In that brawl, a 16-year-old grade 10 student was stabbed to death by his classmate, allegedly over a stolen 'guard' ring.

The killing left a pall of gloom over the rural facility as teachers were left struggling to cope with the tragedy.

Two days later, a student from The Excelsior High School on Mountain View Avenue in Kingston was been hospitalised after a stabbing incident at the institution.

The student, who is said to be in grade 11, was reportedly stabbed three times in front of the school's gates.

Educators islandwide have been left grappling with the high incidence of violence in schools since the full resumption of face-to-face classes on March 7.

Education Minister Fayval Williams in a press conference last week said her Ministry would begin an audit of the extent to which metal detectors are being used in public schools. She shared that the detectors will form part of the Ministry's response to reduce the incidence of violence among students by detecting and confiscating implements, such as knives and scissors, which are frequently brought into play during disputes.

Williams revealed that the Ministry's records indicate 36 schools were selected to benefit from the installation of walk-through metal detectors. Twenty-seven she said were put in place prior to the onset of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, pointing out that said pandemic disrupted the process.

She has since shared that with the full resumption of school, the Ministry's Safety and Security in Schools Unit has re-engaged the services of a provider to complete the installations.