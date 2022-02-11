Cops detain suspect in Seaview double murder

Cops detain suspect in Seaview double murderFriday, February 11, 2022
ST ANDREW, Jamaica— The St Andrew South police have detained a suspect in a double murder that occurred in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew last week.
The suspect was reportedly picked up earlier this week during a police operation in the division.
The suspect is being held for the deaths of 33-year-old Raymond Brown, otherwise called 'Puss Man', of Windsor Heights in Spanish Town, St Catherine, and 30-year-old Leon Morgan, otherwise called 'Lee', of Verene Avenue, Kingston 10.
Police investigations say the men were killed because of an ongoing gang war in other communities. The investigators say the men were “cooling out” in Seaview Gardens, but were found by men, with who they were in conflict, from another area.
Reports were that about 9:35 pm, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the community and alerted the police.
On their arrival, Brown was seen suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Sometime later, Morgan was also found suffering from bullet wounds in the community and was assisted to the hospital where he died.
