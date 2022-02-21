Cops hunting suspect in fatal stabbing in Gayle, St Mary

ST MARY, Jamaica - A man is on the run after fatally stabbing another during a dispute in Gayle, St Mary on Sunday night.

The deceased has been identified as Jervis Francis from Hyatt's Hill in Gayle, St Mary. He is said to be in his 20s.

It is reported that shortly before 9:00 pm, relatives of the deceased were engaged in an altercation with the suspect.

Francis was informed of the dispute and went to the man's house to confront him.

An altercation later developed between the men during which Francis was allegedly stabbed in the neck.

He was assisted to the hospital by relatives where he later died.

Francis' attacker reportedly fled the area shortly after the incident.

The St Mary police have since launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.