Cops hunting suspect in fatal stabbing in Gayle, St Mary

Cops hunting suspect in fatal stabbing in Gayle, St MaryMonday, February 21, 2022
|
ST MARY, Jamaica - A man is on the run after fatally stabbing another during a dispute in Gayle, St Mary on Sunday night.
The deceased has been identified as Jervis Francis from Hyatt's Hill in Gayle, St Mary. He is said to be in his 20s.
It is reported that shortly before 9:00 pm, relatives of the deceased were engaged in an altercation with the suspect.
Francis was informed of the dispute and went to the man's house to confront him.
An altercation later developed between the men during which Francis was allegedly stabbed in the neck.
He was assisted to the hospital by relatives where he later died.
Francis' attacker reportedly fled the area shortly after the incident.
The St Mary police have since launched a manhunt to apprehend the suspect.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy